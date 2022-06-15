The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of DXYN stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The Dixie Group has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.84 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $77.58 million during the quarter.
The Dixie Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Dixie Group (DXYN)
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.