The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of DXYN stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The Dixie Group has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.84 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $77.58 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in The Dixie Group during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in The Dixie Group by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Dixie Group by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,541 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 62,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 46,955 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Dixie Group by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 17,617 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

