The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DSGX. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.63.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $59.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 55.67 and a beta of 1.12. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $56.19 and a 1-year high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 441,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,373,000 after purchasing an additional 80,279 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,803,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,240,000 after purchasing an additional 570,744 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1,008.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after buying an additional 130,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,177,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,295,000 after buying an additional 364,486 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

