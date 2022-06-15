Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.63

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.63 and traded as high as C$45.60. Exchange Income shares last traded at C$44.19, with a volume of 82,913 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EIF. Raymond James upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC raised Exchange Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$56.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$49.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.86.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 26.51.

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$400.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$342.07 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Exchange Income Co. will post 4.0448915 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. This is a boost from Exchange Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.77%.

Exchange Income Company Profile (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

