CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTR opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. CytRx has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $3.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.14.

About CytRx (Get Rating)

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

