StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYCC opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.25. Research analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the period. 32.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

