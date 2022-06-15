StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CYCC opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.25. Research analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.
