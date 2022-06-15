Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CVLY opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.57 million, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.53. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

In other news, SVP Matthew A. Clemens sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $26,397.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,683.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew A. Clemens sold 1,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $27,113.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,072 shares of company stock worth $70,580 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp (Get Rating)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

