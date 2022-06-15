Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

CPIX stock opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $7.51.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.18 million during the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

