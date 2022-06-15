Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.16

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.16 and traded as high as $1.19. Flotek Industries shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 294,421 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Flotek Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $88.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Flotek Industries ( NYSE:FTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 million. Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 74.25% and a negative return on equity of 105.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flotek Industries, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $38,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $103,140 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in Flotek Industries in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flotek Industries in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flotek Industries in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Flotek Industries by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Flotek Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. 41.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flotek Industries Company Profile (NYSE:FTK)

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

