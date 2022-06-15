Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $38.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 24.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, Director Neal I. Goldman acquired 40,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $54,803.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,080,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTHR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 59.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 78,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.