The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.64. The LGL Group shares last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 13,535 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $61.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.70.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $8.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. Research analysts forecast that The LGL Group, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The LGL Group, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:LGL Get Rating ) by 637.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of The LGL Group worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

