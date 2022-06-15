Short Interest in Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Declines By 35.0%

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the May 15th total of 134,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

VRPX stock opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

In related news, CEO Anthony P. Mack acquired 75,750 shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $101,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,433.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 84,729 shares of company stock worth $113,401.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRPX. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,305,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $348,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals by 374.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 37,626 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $123,000. 18.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRPX shares. ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug treatment for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

