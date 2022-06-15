iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Short Interest Down 36.7% in May

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,200 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the May 15th total of 297,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after buying an additional 25,037 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,316,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,176,000 after acquiring an additional 43,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 186,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,696,000 after purchasing an additional 28,838 shares during the period.

Shares of XT stock opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $67.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.73.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

