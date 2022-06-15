Short Interest in William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Grows By 62.2%

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the May 15th total of 52,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ WMPN opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.13 million, a P/E ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.27. William Penn Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. William Penn Bancorporation had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $6.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. William Penn Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other William Penn Bancorporation news, Director Charles Corcoran sold 3,500 shares of William Penn Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $40,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,642.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 859 shares of company stock valued at $10,290. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in William Penn Bancorporation by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 1,190.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

About William Penn Bancorporation

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and checking, money market, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

