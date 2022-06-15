Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG – Get Rating) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 146 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 146 ($1.77). Approximately 68,360 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 145,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145.50 ($1.77).

The firm has a market capitalization of £103.64 million and a PE ratio of 13.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 149.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 157.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Sanderson Design Group’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Sanderson Design Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.07%.

Sanderson Design Group plc designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior furnishings, fabrics, and wallpapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Anthology, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Studio G brands.

