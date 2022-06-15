C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CFFI stock opened at $48.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $171.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.44. C&F Financial has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.03.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $27.21 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

In other news, Director James H. Hudson III sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $112,222.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,093.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFFI. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in C&F Financial by 428.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 1,636.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 304.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

