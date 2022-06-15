Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
CHMG opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day moving average of $45.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.06. Chemung Financial has a 12-month low of $41.42 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.22. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $22.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 million. On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,150 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $51,888.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Denise V. Gonick bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.95 per share, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,205.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Chemung Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chemung Financial by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.
Chemung Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.
