Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CHMG opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day moving average of $45.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.06. Chemung Financial has a 12-month low of $41.42 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.22. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $22.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 million. On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 21.72%.

In related news, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,150 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $51,888.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Denise V. Gonick bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.95 per share, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,205.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Chemung Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chemung Financial by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

