Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.15

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.15 and traded as high as $10.36. Tsakos Energy Navigation shares last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 148,962 shares changing hands.

TNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Monday, April 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $178.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE:TNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The shipping company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.03 million during the quarter. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 27.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 313.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 562,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 426,312 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter worth about $664,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 39,309 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. 32.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

