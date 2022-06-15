Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Short Interest Up 47.8% in May

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the May 15th total of 18,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 128,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Xcel Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Xcel Brands by 156.3% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 38,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Brands by 201.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Brands by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC bought a new position in Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XELB opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $8.10 million for the quarter.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

