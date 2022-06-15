MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Stock Price Up 0.6%

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.23. Approximately 95,569 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 129,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.93.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

