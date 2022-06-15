Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

NASDAQ CFMS opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.44. Conformis has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Conformis will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Conformis by 657.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in Conformis during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Conformis during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Conformis during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conformis during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

