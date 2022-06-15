Short Interest in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) Decreases By 21.3%

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the May 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTC stock opened at $75.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.37. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.28 and a twelve month high of $93.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.183 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%.

