Rice Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:RONIU) Trading Up 0.3%

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:RONIU – Get Rating) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 791 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.