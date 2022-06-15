Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Cidara Therapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Aegis reissued a buy rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cidara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.45.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.37. Cidara Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87.

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 430.97% and a negative net margin of 81.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDTX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 7.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,120,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 73,958 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,776,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cidara Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.