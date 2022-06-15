Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,800 shares, an increase of 42.8% from the May 15th total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ZCMD stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53. Zhongchao has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.12.

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

