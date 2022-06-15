VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Short Interest Down 30.1% in May

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the May 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 776,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $161.18 on Wednesday. VeriSign has a 52-week low of $159.69 and a 52-week high of $257.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.86 and a 200-day moving average of $211.64.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 58.63% and a negative return on equity of 46.72%. The company had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total value of $132,861.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $10,011,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total transaction of $641,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 713,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,756,392.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,227 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,933 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

