T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI) Shares Down 3%

Shares of T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Rating) traded down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. 37,645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 563,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18.

T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in T Stamp stock. Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in T Stamp Inc. ( NASDAQ:IDAI Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 399,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000. Arena Investors LP owned approximately 1.70% of T Stamp at the end of the most recent quarter.

T Stamp Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDAI)

T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government, enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Malta. The company's artificial intelligence powered solutions include researching and leveraging biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity & trust predictions while identifying and defending against fraudulent identity attacks.

