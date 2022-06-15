T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI) Shares Down 3%

Shares of T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Rating) traded down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. 37,645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 563,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18.
T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter.
T Stamp Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDAI)
T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government, enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Malta. The company's artificial intelligence powered solutions include researching and leveraging biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity & trust predictions while identifying and defending against fraudulent identity attacks.
