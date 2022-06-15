Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 215,000 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the May 15th total of 292,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 722,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 7,069.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,231,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,662,000 after acquiring an additional 30,795,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,763,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,944,000 after acquiring an additional 541,341 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,243,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,731,000 after acquiring an additional 42,808 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,990,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,840,000 after acquiring an additional 66,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,389,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,528,000 after acquiring an additional 331,463 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VONG stock opened at $55.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund has a twelve month low of $54.53 and a twelve month high of $80.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%.

