GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,750 ($21.24) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 1,750 ($21.24) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($21.85) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.06) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($25.49) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,790 ($21.73) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,757.50 ($21.33).

GSK opened at GBX 1,712.20 ($20.78) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £87.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.97. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,726.53 ($33.09). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,754.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,655.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.79%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Charles Bancroft acquired 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,114 ($25.66) per share, for a total transaction of £58,980.60 ($71,587.09).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

