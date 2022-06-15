Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target Increased to C$56.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.25 to C$56.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BDRBF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Bombardier from C$2.35 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Bombardier from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. CIBC upgraded Bombardier from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Vertical Research upgraded Bombardier from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Bombardier from C$68.75 to C$81.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.85.

OTCMKTS:BDRBF opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.11. Bombardier has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $1.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bombardier stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bombardier Inc. ( OTCMKTS:BDRBF Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

