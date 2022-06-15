Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

GEMD opened at GBX 49.80 ($0.60) on Tuesday. Gem Diamonds has a 12-month low of GBX 42.36 ($0.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 77.80 ($0.94). The stock has a market cap of £69.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 60.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, administrative, and management consulting services.

