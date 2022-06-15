Centamin’s (CEY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 108 ($1.31) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.70) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.21) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centamin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 123.67 ($1.50).

Shares of Centamin stock opened at GBX 75.78 ($0.92) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Centamin has a 12 month low of GBX 74.70 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 113 ($1.37). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 87.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 90.60. The stock has a market cap of £876.36 million and a PE ratio of 10.83.

In related news, insider Martin Horgan purchased 65,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £54,604.04 ($66,275.08). Also, insider Mark Bankes purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($30,586.24).

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

