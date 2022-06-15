Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

CAML has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 295 ($3.58) to GBX 310 ($3.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.22) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Central Asia Metals stock opened at GBX 248 ($3.01) on Tuesday. Central Asia Metals has a 52-week low of GBX 187.47 ($2.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 284.50 ($3.45). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 256.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 240.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £436.55 million and a P/E ratio of 6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21.

In other news, insider Mike Armitage bought 16,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.01) per share, with a total value of £40,066.88 ($48,630.76).

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

