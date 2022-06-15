Atalaya Mining’s (ATYM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($5.95) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Atalaya Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 498 ($6.04).

Atalaya Mining stock opened at GBX 385 ($4.67) on Tuesday. Atalaya Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 265 ($3.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 450 ($5.46). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 378.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 400.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26. The firm has a market cap of £538.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

