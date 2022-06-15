BHP Group’s (BHP) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($29.13) to GBX 2,250 ($27.31) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.24) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($32.77) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.77) to GBX 2,400 ($29.13) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,414.29 ($29.30).

BHP opened at GBX 2,498.50 ($30.33) on Tuesday. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,774.56 ($21.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,040 ($36.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £126.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,687.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,523.63.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

