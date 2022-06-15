Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 245 ($2.97) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock opened at GBX 150.20 ($1.82) on Tuesday. Anglo Pacific Group has a 1 year low of GBX 119.41 ($1.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 192.67 ($2.34). The firm has a market cap of £321.10 million and a PE ratio of 10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 170.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 154.07.

In other Anglo Pacific Group news, insider Patrick Meier sold 28,024 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.11), for a total transaction of £48,761.76 ($59,184.08).

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

