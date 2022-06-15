Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €57.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($59.38) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($62.50) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($61.46) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays set a €74.00 ($77.08) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €54.00 ($56.25) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.50 ($44.27) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €60.31 ($62.83).

FRA DPW opened at €34.58 ($36.02) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €39.05 and a 200-day moving average price of €46.47. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($31.79) and a one year high of €41.32 ($43.04).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

