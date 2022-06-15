Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Given a C$0.43 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$0.43 target price on Monument Mining (CVE:MMY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
CVE:MMY opened at C$0.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.25 million and a PE ratio of -2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11. Monument Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.08 and a 12 month high of C$0.17.
About Monument Mining
