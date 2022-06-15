Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Given a C$0.43 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$0.43 target price on Monument Mining (CVE:MMY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVE:MMY opened at C$0.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.25 million and a PE ratio of -2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11. Monument Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.08 and a 12 month high of C$0.17.

Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer and mining asset developer in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. It primarily focuses on the gold deposits; and explores for copper and iron deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Selinsing gold mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, Peranggih, and Famehub projects that are located in Pahang State within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison gold project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects, which are located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

