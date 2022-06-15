Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €95.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €95.00 ($98.96) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PUM. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($98.96) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a €109.00 ($113.54) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($128.13) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($125.00) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($89.58) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €106.50 ($110.94).

Get Puma alerts:

Puma stock opened at €66.10 ($68.85) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.65. Puma has a 1 year low of €60.30 ($62.81) and a 1 year high of €115.40 ($120.21). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €69.37 and a 200 day moving average price of €83.65. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.