Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF) Downgraded by Danske to “Hold”

Danske lowered shares of Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of MTSAF stock opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. Metsä Board Oyj has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75.

Metsä Board Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Metsä Board Oyj engages in folding boxboard, fresh fibre linerboard, and market pulp businesses. The company provides barrier boards, food service boards, and white kraft liners. It also offers lightweight paperboards for consumer goods and electronics, beauty care, cigarette, healthcare, beverage, food service, and graphical packaging applications.

