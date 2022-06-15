Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF) Downgraded by Danske to “Hold”

Danske lowered shares of Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of MTSAF stock opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. Metsä Board Oyj has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75.
Metsä Board Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)
