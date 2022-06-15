Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €110.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($114.58) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($177.08) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($156.25) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($181.25) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($177.08) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €151.00 ($157.29) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €157.11 ($163.66).

Shares of EPA:ML opened at €108.60 ($113.13) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €118.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €130.16. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of €106.95 ($111.41) and a fifty-two week high of €130.85 ($136.30).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

