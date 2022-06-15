LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €675.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €675.00 ($703.13) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MC. HSBC set a €800.00 ($833.33) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($812.50) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €750.00 ($781.25) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €815.00 ($848.96) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €781.00 ($813.54) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

MC stock opened at €544.00 ($566.67) on Tuesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of €195.45 ($203.59) and a fifty-two week high of €260.55 ($271.41). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €600.07 and a 200-day moving average of €651.61.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

