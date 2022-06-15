Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) Price Target Cut to C$0.55 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$1.30 to C$0.55 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GSV. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Gold Standard Ventures from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$1.00 price target on Gold Standard Ventures and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.15 to C$1.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
CVE GSV opened at C$2.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.01. Gold Standard Ventures has a fifty-two week low of C$1.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.85.
Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.
Recommended Stories
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.