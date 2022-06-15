Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) Price Target Cut to C$0.55 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$1.30 to C$0.55 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GSV. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Gold Standard Ventures from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$1.00 price target on Gold Standard Ventures and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.15 to C$1.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

CVE GSV opened at C$2.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.01. Gold Standard Ventures has a fifty-two week low of C$1.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.85.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.