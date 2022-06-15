Analysts Set SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS) Target Price at 17.00

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is 17.00.

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on SAB Biotherapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

SABS opened at 1.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of 1.50 and a 1 year high of 12.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is 4.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SABS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $6,502,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer.

