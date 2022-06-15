Analysts Set SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS) Target Price at 17.00

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is 17.00.
Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on SAB Biotherapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
SABS opened at 1.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of 1.50 and a 1 year high of 12.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is 4.56.
About SAB Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)
SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SAB Biotherapeutics (SABS)
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.