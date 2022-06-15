Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Receives Average Rating of “” from Analysts

Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the zero research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the third quarter worth about $3,327,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 114,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 736,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 49,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 376.4% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 55,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 43,749 shares during the last quarter.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock opened at 16.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 18.27 and a 200-day moving average of 19.37. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of 16.20 and a 1-year high of 21.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.