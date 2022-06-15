23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Receives 8.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 8.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ME shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 23andMe from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of 23andMe from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 259.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,551,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,221,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663,268 shares in the last quarter. Revelation Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 23andMe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,087,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 23andMe by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,128,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,071 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in 23andMe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,201,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in 23andMe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

ME opened at 2.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.45. 23andMe has a 52-week low of 2.12 and a 52-week high of 13.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 2.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 4.48.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported -0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.13 by -0.03. The business had revenue of 100.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 102.79 million. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 79.99%. 23andMe’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

23andMe Company Profile (Get Rating)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

