Analysts Set Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) PT at $64.67

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.67.
Several research analysts recently commented on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st.
In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,342.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FNF stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $36.88 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.90.
Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.
