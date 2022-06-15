Analysts Set Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) PT at $64.67

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,342.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $36.88 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.90.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

About Fidelity National Financial (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.