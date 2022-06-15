Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 7.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sonder from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sonder from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Sonder from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sonder in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Sonder in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonder during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonder during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonder during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000.

Shares of SOND opened at 1.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Sonder has a one year low of 1.40 and a one year high of 10.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of 3.16.

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.41 by 0.23. The firm had revenue of 80.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 75.49 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonder will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

