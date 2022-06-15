Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Receives 70.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 70.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities started coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions stock opened at 39.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 55.56. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a one year low of 34.81 and a one year high of 69.31.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported 1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.29 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 90.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 90.94 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.