Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) Receives C$0.37 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$0.37.

TV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cormark reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$0.75 target price on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Trevali Mining to C$0.60 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Trevali Mining stock opened at C$0.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.37 million and a P/E ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.25. Trevali Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.57 and a twelve month high of C$2.70.

Trevali Mining ( TSE:TV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$117.95 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trevali Mining will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

