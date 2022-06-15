DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.52.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DKNG. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DraftKings to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

DKNG stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average is $20.19. DraftKings has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $64.58.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%. Research analysts predict that DraftKings will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

